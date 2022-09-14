What gift Vilma Santos gave Luis, Jessy for their first child

Screengrab from Vilma Santos' YouTube video

MANILA – Screen veteran Vilma Santos no longer waited for Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano to hold a baby shower for their first child together.

In her most recent YouTube vlog, Santos said she already brought presents for her first grandchild.

Upon unboxing the presents, Manzano revealed that they got several milk bottles and a sterilizer.

“Ito na ngayon 'yung pinaka-latest. Talagang pina-check ko if it is safe. Sabi nila this is the best now especially with the klase ng environment that we have. This is going to be very good for the baby,” Santos said.

“It’s UV na. 'Yung mga pang steam, it’s already UV na for the baby. Anak iyan na 'yung bago,” she added.

Grateful for her mother-in-law’s gesture, Mendiola thanked Santos and said: “Naku hindi pa lumalabas si Peanut, spoiled na siya.”

Santos then gave a piece of advice for the couple whose lives will undoubtedly change once their daughter is born.

“I am so excited and continuously praying for Peanut to be okay. Siyempre para naman sa inyo, it’s going to be the next chapter in your life. I am not saying it’s going to be very smooth pero still, the most important thing is lagi kayong mag-iisip as one,” she said.

“Wala na kayong choice. Mag-partner na kayo. Meron kayong dadaanang challenges. May time na mag-aaway kayo. May time pag-aawayan niyo rin si Peanut. But ang pinakaimportante, as long as there is respect and love. The most important unit in our society is family.”

As parents, Santos said Manzano and Mendiola should ensure the future of their child by creating a good foundation within their family.

Mendiola said she would hold a proper baby shower in mid-October.

