MANILA -- Singer Janine Berdin has teamed up with Juan Karlos Labajo for her upcoming single "Pagod Na Ako," which will be released on November 5.

Berdin shared the teaser of her new song, which she herself wrote, in a social media post over the weekend.

“The Voice Kids” alumnus Labajo is credited as the producer of the single.

Berdin was the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018 and is currently part of ASAP's New Gen Divas.



"Pagod Na Ako" is Berdin follow up to her chill vibe song "The Side Character," released in July.

Labajo's last single "Boston" was also released in July.