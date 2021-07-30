LISTEN: Janine Berdin releases new song 'The Side Character'

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin released her new single "The Side Character" on Friday, July 30.

The chill vibe song composed by Berdin and produced and mixed by Raven Carlisle C. Tabanera, is now available on popular music streaming service.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The official lyric video of the song is also now available on Star Music's official YouTube page.

Berdin was the grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan season 2 in 2018.

Prior to "Tawag ng Tanghalan" Berdin also joined different singing competitions. She joined the first season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" but with no luck. She also joined "The Voice Kids Philippines" and "Star Circle Quest: Search for the Next Kiddie Superstars 4" where she finished as a semifinalist.

Currently, Berdin is part of ASAP's New Gen Divas.