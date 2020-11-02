WATCH: In heart-to-heart, ‘Kuya’ asks Toni to return as ‘PBB’ host

Toni Gonzaga has hosted all 14 editions of ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ since 2005. ABS-CBN

MANILA — In a touching heart-to-heart call on Monday, Toni Gonzaga, the original host of “Pinoy Big Brother” since 2005, re-connected with “Kuya” ahead of the reality show’s return to television.

In the video call, the iconic “Big Brother” voice asked his “kasangga” or partner about her personal situation, in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gonzaga’s family members had recently survived the illness. A month since their recovery, Gonzaga said she has managed to regain her calm after grappling with anxiety due to the health scare.

“Kuya” then brought up the upcoming “Connect” season of “Pinoy Big Brother,” asking Gonzaga if she would be up for the challenge of returning as its host.

“Buong-pusong yes na yes, basta ikaw! Yes! Wala nang pag-uusapan, pag-iisipan pa. Yes,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga has hosted all 14 editions of “Pinoy Big Brother” since 2005, with different co-hosts.

It was through the program that Gonzaga’s signature greeting was popularized: “Hello, Philippines, and hello, world!”

Her co-hosts for the “Connect” edition are expected to be announced soon.

“Connect,” which opened auditions through the livestream app Kumu in October, will debut online and on television in November.