Alex Gonzaga, family survive COVID-19

MANILA — Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga has revealed she and her family, including fiancé Mikee Morada, have survived COVID-19.

Gonzaga uploaded a vlog on Friday to share about the coronavirus outbreak in their household after a family member returned from buying food outside.

The unfortunate incident forced the famous YouTuber to miss her new noontime show in another network and had to cancel family and personal plans.

“Maraming nagtatanong sa akin kung bakit di pa ko lumalabas sa Lunch Out Loud. Hindi po ako nagpapakita sa show kasi nagka-COVID po ako and thank God ako ay naka-survive. Actually the whole family,” Gonzaga shared.

“I’ve been sharing all the highs of my life. I shared with you our Christmas together, our new year, my engagement. But it is also nice if I could share with you the lows.”

Gonzaga admitted she was frustrated upon knowing she tested positive for coronavirus, which delayed some of her plans and supposed life milestones, including her wedding with Morada.

“Gusto ko ikasal ngayon kasama 'yung family, konting friends pero dahil sa walang kakwenta-kwentang bagay, nakuha namin COVID,” she narrated.

Her parents, Pinty and Bonoy Gonzaga, were all asymptomatic while she, Morada, and her assistant Sofie experienced mild symptoms such as sore throat, loss of taste, feeling weak, and clogged nose. None of them needed hospitalization.

Gonzaga shared her quarantine journey in her latest vlog and how she and her family survived the virus.

