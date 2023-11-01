LOOK: Zsa Zsa Padilla visits ex-partner Dolphy’s grave

MANILA – Kapamilya singer Zsa Zsa Padilla made sure not to forget her former partner Dolphy during All Saints’ Day.

On Wednesday, Padilla visited the grave of the King of Comedy at the Heritage Park in Taguig City.

“Thanks to those you passed by to say prayers, lit candles and gave flowers,” she simply wrote in the caption.

Last July, Padilla also paid a visit to the tomb of Dolphy to mark his 11th death anniversary.

Padilla has a child with Dolphy, Zia Quizon. They also have an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Also buried at Heritage Park are the remains of the country's “Total Performer” and “Macho Gwapito” Rico J. Puno.

Puno's daughter Tosca told ABS-CBN News, "We continue to honor the memory of our father as Rox and I continue the RJP legacy through performing his songs."

Meanwhile, over at Manila Memorial Park, former matinee idol Rico Yan's mausoleum was decorated with flowers when ABS-CBN News visited early afternoon.

Not too far from Yan's grave is former Kapamilya teen star AJ Perez's resting place.

--With reports from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News



