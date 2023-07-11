MANILA -- Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla paid a visit to the tomb of Dolphy in Taguig to mark his 11th death anniversary.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Padilla asked her followers to say a little prayer for Dolphy.

Padilla has a child with Dolphy, Zia Quizon. They also have an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

Meanwhile, some of the stars of the '90s sitcom "Home Along Da Riles" --Vandolph, Boy 2 Quizon, Claudine Barretto, Smokey Manaloto, Maybelyn dela Cruz and Gio Alvarez -- reunited to commemorate the death anniversary of Dolphy. They were also joined by the show's staff and writers.

The well-loved sitcom starring Dolphy as Kevin Cosme aired on ABS-CBN from the early '90s to the early 2000s.

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

