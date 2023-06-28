LOOK: 'Home Along Da Riles' stars reunite

MANILA -- Some of the cast members of the late Dolphy's '90s sitcom "Home Along Da Riles" got to meet again at a private gathering.

On a social media post, actor Boy 2 Quizon shared a video of him with his "Home Along Da Riles" co-stars Ces Quesada, Smokey Manaloto, who played Bill, Nova Villa who played Azon and Dolphy's son Vandolph, who played Baldo.

"Home along Reunion!" wrote Boy 2, who played the character Estong in the series.

"Home Along Da Riles" aired on ABS-CBN from the early '90s to the early 2000s.

Dolphy, or Rodolfo Vera Quizon Sr. in real life, died on July 10, 2012, after a five-year battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Related video: