Zsa Zsa Padilla marks 10th death anniversary of Dolphy

MANILA — Singer-actress Zsa Zsa Padilla paid a visit Sunday to the tomb of 'comedy king' Dolphy in Taguig to mark his 10th death anniversary.

The actor, dubbed as the King of Philippine Comedy movies, died on July 10, 2012, due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

In an Instagram post, Padilla expressed how much she misses Dolphy.

"10 years. Seems like only yesterday when we lost you, but the joy you’ve given will be in our hearts forever. Dolphy, you are greatly missed. Thank you. Please say a prayer for Dolphy’s 10th year death anniversary," she said.

Padilla has one child with Dolphy, Zia. They also have an adopted daughter, Nicole Quizon.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: