What's next for Piolo Pascual after 'Flower of Evil'

MANILA – There’s no slowing down for Piolo Pascual after working on the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean series “Flower of Evil.”

For his next project, the Kapamilya actor said he will be going on a concert tour with Jericho Rosales in Canada and in the United States.

The first leg will happen in Vancouver on November 4. Then they will perform in Calgary on November 5. On November 12, the Kapamilya heartthrobs will be in Houston, Texas, while their last show will be on November 13 in Sacramento, California.

After that, Pascual will be heading back to the Philippines to shoot a new movie “The Ride” with Kyle Echarri.

“[It’s an] action film of a father and son on the run. Madugo pero I like it because it’s different. It’s not rom-com at all. You kind of want to veer away from the usual formula so when I read the script, I said yes right away,” he said.

“One pass and I said let’s do it. The week after, we did the pre-prod. We are going to film in December,” Pascual added.

As if a concert tour and a movie will not keep his hands full, Pascual also has a musical and an upcoming series to make.

“Come January, I am doing a series for Netflix with Sam and a surprise leading lady. There’s another film. I’m gonna start rehearsing for the musical I’m doing for the CCP come March. It’s going to be shown in June.”