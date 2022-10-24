MANILA --- Kapamilya leading men Piolo Pascual and Jericho Rosales are set to start their US and Canada tour on November 4.

The two actors announced the concert dates through their respective social media posts.

The first leg will happen in Vancouver on November 4. Then they will perform in Calgary on November 5.

On November 12, the Kapamilya heartthrobs will be in Houston, Texas, while their last show will be on November 13 in Sacramento, California.

"We are here now. We just finished our band rehearsal here in Manila," Rosales said.

"We will going to see you soon," Pascual said.

It will be recalled that the two were part of the group The Hunks. They were also part of the defunct sitcom "Bora."

Currently, Pascual stars in ABS-CBN's series "Flower of Evil" with Lovi Poe, while Rosales is set to headline the international prison drama "Sellblock," which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC