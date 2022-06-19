Photos courtesy of Dreamscape PH.

MANILA — Actor Piolo Pascual on Saturday led the opening of the "Flower of Evil" art exhibit in Makati.

Pascual was joined by director Darnel Villaflor, sculptor Richard Buxani, and Viu country manager Ari Kader-Cu during the event. He also signed one of the sculptures.

The art exhibit is located at the Lifestyle Hallway of Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, Makati, and will be open until Jun 24.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows a man, Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Lovi Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when Iris, his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz and JC de Vera.

First announced in September 2021, “Flower of Evil” marks the first series of Poe as a Kapamilya.



The Viu original adaptation will stream episodes in 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa simultaneously, 48 hours ahead of its local television broadcast on ABS-CBN platforms.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" will premiere internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

RELATED VIDEO: