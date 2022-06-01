MANILA – ABS-CBN has released the official full trailer of the Philippines' adaptation of South Korea's hit thriller series “Flower of Evil," starring Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe.

On Wednesday, the watch party hosted by Bianca Gonzalez was uploaded on ABS-CBN's digital platforms. It shows the reaction of the cast and creators while watching the trailer of the local remake.

The trailer introduces to audiences the show's lead characters, husband and wife Jacob and Iris, played by Pascual and Poe.



Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows a man, Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz and JC de Vera.

First announced in September 2021, “Flower of Evil” also marks the first series of Poe as a Kapamilya.



The Viu original adaptation will stream episodes in 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa simultaneously, 48 hours ahead of its local television broadcast on ABS-CBN platforms.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" will premiere internationally via Viu on June 23 and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and A2Z.