Jericho Rosales. Photo from the actor's Instagram account

MANILA – Jericho Rosales will be the lead star of the upcoming series “Sellblock,” a prison drama which ABS-CBN will co-produce with BlackOps Studios Asia.

This was confirmed by Ruel S. Bayani, head of ABS-CBN international production and co-production, as cited by a Variety article published on Wednesday.

“ABS-CBN is excited to announce that ‘Sellblock’ will be headlined by our very own Jericho Rosales,” Bayani said.

“In his nearly three decade-long career, Jericho has earned the title of ‘Asian drama king’ and is one of our network’s finest homegrown talents and country’s top leading men. We are thrilled for this opportunity to showcase Filipino talent on the global stage,” he added.

In his recent social media updates, Rosales shared to his followers that he is taking acting workshops while in New York City.

Rosales' last TV project with ABS-CBN was the drama series "Halik," which ran from 2018 to 2019.

Aside from Rosales, “Sellblock” will also feature Tirso Cruz III, Cherry Pie Picache, Ronnie Lazaro, Rosanna Roces, Mon Confiado and RK Bagatsing.

Other cast members are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

“Sellblock” is just one of the projects ABS-CBN is taking on in line with its continued push to create global content that highlight Filipino talent.