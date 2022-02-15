The EL3 Stage is one of two Hollywood-standard sound stages at ABS-CBN’s production hub in Bulacan. The media group’s latest international co-production, the prison drama ‘Sellblock,’ will be filmed here. FILE/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In its continued push to create global content that highlight Filipino talent, ABS-CBN is embarking on another international co-production, this time a prison drama to be filmed at the network’s Hollywood-standard sound stages in Bulacan.

“Sellblock” was announced this week at the European Film Market, the ongoing trade platform of the Beriln Film Festival.

ABS-CBN International Production and Co-Production is collaborating with the Philippines’ BlackOps Studios Asia, the United States’ Story Arch Pictures, and Hong Kong’s Agog Film on the series.

“It’s something we’ve been developing pre-pandemic pa, 2019,” Ruel S. Bayani, head of the ABS-CBN division, said. “We were already supposed to produce it, and then everything happened — the pandemic and the shutdown — so na-delay.”

ABS-CBN, the largest media company in the Philippines, was denied its broadcast franchise by a congressional panel in mid-2020, compounding the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought hindi matutuloy, but then, nagakaroon ng new partners and then na-revive,” Bayani said.

“Sellblock” will star “a top Kapamilya actor,” the ABS-CBN executive said, with international actors also attached to guest. The cast announcement is scheduled in March.

“A big actor is playing the FBI agent na nemesis ng ating Kapamilya actor,” Bayani teased, remaining tight-lipped on names that have been cast so far.

He did confirm, however, that the New Bilibid Prison-set series will be shot at ABS-CBN’s sprawling sound stages in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

“They will be using our sound stages, because big sets are going to be built. It’s a prison drama. They are in Bilibid. We’re building the set because it is very difficult filming a whole series [in an actual prison]. Hindi naman kaya na sa actual location kami mag-su-shoot,” he explained.

Sitting on a 7.7-hectare property, the ABS-CBN production hub so far includes two state-of-the-art sound stages, each spanning 1,500 square meters with a floor to grid height of 30 feet.

Among the high-profile projects currently filming there is “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Pinoy komiks icon starring Iza Calzado and Jane de Leon.

“Sellblock” is one of several ABS-CBN international co-productions in various stages of development, alongside the recently announced “Cattleya Killer” and “Concepcion.”

“Ang ganda-ganda ng project,” Bayani said of “Sellblock.” “What an amazing, amazing concept.”

Bayani, who is also the acclaimed director behind the films “One More Try” and “No Other Woman,” waxed optimistic about ABS-CBN’s international presence.

“Na-delay lang tayo because of the pandemic. Now things are improving. We’re going to roll out na,” he said.

“This kind of business of ABS-CBN is not dependent on any franchise or any frequency, and this has been a long-time dream of management to co-produce for global content and to champion Filipino talent.”