Jericho Rosales takes acting workshop in New York

Jericho Rosales is taking an acting workshop while in New York.

In an Instagram post, the actor said the experience is like being in one of his "happy places."

"Acting workshops -- one of my happy places. This stoke is for everyone. Acting should be taught in schools Anyway, I made a new friend and had a good walk," he added, before using the hashtag #gettingreadytowork.

Last month, the actor gave a glimpse of his new place in New York City with his wife, Kim Jones.

Rosales' last TV project with ABS-CBN was the drama series "Halik," which ran from 2018 to 2019.

He also starred in the well-received short film "Basurero" which was screened in US film festivals, as well as on iWant TFC.

Rosales has yet to give an update whether his movie, which was supposed to be shot in Los Angeles last year, pushed through.