Photo from Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – While they remained hesitant to reveal the real score between them, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano appeared to be enjoying each other’s company even beyond work.

The on-screen partners, collectively known as DonBelle, explained that they are enjoying whatever they have right now as a love team.

“We’re just ourselves. The most important thing is to stay true to ourselves and not let the outside affect what we have,” Pangilinan said during the media launch of their upcoming film “An Inconvenient Love.”

With their undeniable chemistry, Pangilinan and Mariano could not evade persistent questions about their relationship status.

In the press conference, the two Kapamilya stars were quizzed about the changes in courtship style in their generation.

Mariano admitted that she prefers a traditional way of courting.

“Well, ako kasi personally, I’m a very traditional type of girl. Gusto ko 'yung pinunpuntahan ako sa bahay. Ganun po ako,” she said.

“I can’t speak on behalf of my generation. Kasi all of us, we fall in love differently. I’m different from them. But, I’m the type of girl na gusto ko 'yung traditional way.”

Pangilinan is also an old soul when it comes to romance, sharing that giving flowers and writing love letters remain his thing up to this day.

The actor, however, was pressed for more specific answers as he was asked if he has visited Mariano’s home already.

Pangilinan had no choice but to share that Mariano sometimes joins his family on their trips, much to the delight of the fans present in the media launch.

“She joins us when we go to the beach. We do a lot of activities together. Sobrang cool lang na game si Belle sa lahat ng iyon,” he revealed.

He also added that the major difference of his generation on love is the presence of social media.

“The main difference now with this generation siyempre 'yung social media. It’s how communication is done, how relationships are done,” Pangilinan explained.

Mariano and Pangilinan are set to star in their second movie as a love team, billed as “An Inconvenient Love,” which will be released in theaters on November 23.

This will be DonBelle’s first project to have a theatrical release after their blockbuster digital movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

The film will also mark the first Star Cinema film to be released in cinemas since the pandemic hit the world.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

