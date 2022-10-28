Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano lead the cast of 'An Inconvenient Love'. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After starring in a trending series and a movie, Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano are back on the screen with a new project that is expected to bring “kilig” once again to their legion of supporters.

But the on-screen tandem, aptly called DonBelle, assured fans that their upcoming film “An Inconvenient Love” is totally different from their characters in “He’s Into Her” and “Love Is Color Blind.”

In the grand media launch Friday, Mariano said their characters in the newest film of Star Cinema are already grown-ups -- compared to their past projects where they were seen navigating the road to adulting.

“Dito, grown-up na kami. Na-experience na namin 'yung struggles in life and inconveniences in life. So, it’s really far from previous projects we’ve done,” Mariano shared.

For Pangilinan, their maturity in the film was shown through how they attack every scene.

“I think, maturity-wise, even the way kung paano namin inaatake 'yung mga scenes is just different now 'coz we know paano mag-work 'yung isa’t isa,” the actor added.

He also noted that they are cherishing the opportunity to work with a new director, Petersen Vargas, as well as a new set of co-stars.

“An Inconvenient Love” is set to be released in cinemas on November 23.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film sees Mariano as Ayef, a convenience store worker who aspires to be a professional animator in Singapore; and Pangilinan as Manny, a company heir who runs his own plant shop and who secretly works as a social activist.

Determined to realize her dream without any room for distractions, Ayef strikes a deal with Manny to have a “contractual” romance, which will end once she’s set to fly abroad.

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast of the movie are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

