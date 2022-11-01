MANILA -- Backstreet's back, alright!

Popular '90s boy band Backstreet Boys will be returning to Manila for a one-night show next year.

This was announced by local concert promoter Live Nation Philippines in a social media post on Tuesday.

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023 Manila will happen on February 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The American group composed of Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean and Howie Dorough last performed in the Philippines in October 2019.

Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys are known for the hits like “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” "All I Have To Give," and “As Long As You Love Me.”

Just last month, Backstreet Boys released their Christmas album “A Very Backstreet Christmas.”

