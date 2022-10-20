Backstreet Boys bring holiday cheer with first Christmas album

Backstreet Boys bring holiday cheer with 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' album

Popular '90s boyband Backstreet Boys is set to bring some holiday cheer this year with their recently-released Christmas album.

Titled “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” the collection is the group’s first Christmas album that contains 15 tracks in total.

It features timeless holiday classics including “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Last Christmas.”

Moreover, the album contains three original holiday songs including “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.”

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” was produced by Tommy Brown via BMG.

Aside from the album reveal, Backstreet Boys will also unveil the official video for “Last Christmas” on November 1.

In December, the group will reportedly perform at five iHeart Radio Jingle Balls in major cities such as Detroit, New York City, Boston, Tampa and Miami.