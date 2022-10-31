Gloc-9, Shantidope to hold Canada concert tour. Photo: Handout

MANILA -- Pinoy rappers Gloc-9 and Shanti Dope are set to go on a concert tour in Canada.

The tour dubbed as "Rapsada sa Canada" is part of Gloc-9's celebration of his 25th year in the music industry.

The first leg will happen in Toronto on November 18. Then they will perform in Winnipeg on November 25.

On November 26, the two will be in Edmonton, while their last show will be on December 3 in Calgary.



Gloc-9 started touring abroad in 2018 and has successfully conquered the stages of various venues in the US, Canada, and Dubai, just to name a few.

This year's tour schedule is extra special as Gloc-9 hopes to celebrate and give back to his loyal fans of his 25-year career.

Just last month, Gloc-9 paid it forward with the release of his new single "HEBISHRAM."

Considered one of the best rappers in the country, he is behind the hits "Lando," Sirena," "Simpleng Tao" at "Upuan."

