Gloc-9 features next-gen rappers in single 'HEBISHRAM'

MANILA -- Rapper Gloc-9 pays it forward with the release of his new single "HEBISHRAM."

In "HEBISHRAM," Gloc-9 pushes front and center the next generation of rap talents: Hero, Bishnu Paneru, and Ramdis, who are all products of the rapper's 44-bar challenges.



The single captures "the essence of Gloc 9's journey--love for the craft, persistence, and trusting in God to get you through all the challenges that come your way."

With lyrics by Gloc-9, Hero, Bishnu, and Ramdis, "HEBISHRAM" was arranged by Rassel “Goodson Hella Bad” Tiquia, and mixed and mastered by Airon Paul “Hero” Bayani.

It is now available on various music streaming platforms. Its official lyric video is also available on the official YouTube page of Gloc-9.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Gloc-9 is considered one of the best rappers in the country. He is behind the hits "Lando," Sirena," "Simpleng Tao" at "Upuan."

Related video: