Nadine Lustre releases new single ‘Wait For Me’

Actress-singer Nadine Lustre surprised her fans on Friday as she dropped the lyric video of her latest single “Wait For Me”.

Lustre’s newest song under Careless Music, which is owned by her former boyfriend James Reid, was released just days before her birthday.

“Enough waiting, it’s finally here! @nadine is greeting her birthday weekend with a fresh new track we’ve all been dying for,” the music label said in its Instagram account.

“Wait For Me” is described as a slow and solemn pop track that “touches on the bittersweetness that comes with moving on.”

“It’s a heartfelt ballad wrapped in both melancholy and hope — an expression of gratitude and a lamentation of letting go,” the YouTube description said.

The lyric video has garnered close to 50,000 views since it was uploaded on YouTube. The official music video is expected to be released on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lustre is also set to star in a new project under Viva Entertainment.

Filmmaker Yam Laranas shared on Instagram screenshots of a recent virtual script reading where Lustre was in attendance.

While Laranas did not reveal details, it was immediately clear from the photos that Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon will also be part of the upcoming project.

Laranas also tagged Viva Max in his caption, suggesting that the project might be made available via Viva's streaming platform.

Lustre's last movie project with Viva to date was "Indak," which was released in 2019.

