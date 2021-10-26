MANILA – It looks like Nadine Lustre and Viva Entertainment are currently on the same page as the actress is set to star in one of the latter's upcoming projects.

On Instagram, filmmaker Yam Laranas shared screenshots of a recent virtual script reading where Lustre was in attendance.

While Laranas did not reveal any other details, it was immediately clear from the photos that Diego Loyzaga and Epy Quizon will also be part of the upcoming project.

Laranas also tagged Viva Max in his caption, suggesting that the project might be made available via Viva's streaming platform.

Lustre made her showbiz breakthrough via the Viva Films romance flick "Diary ng Panget" in 2014. She, however, has been a ward of Viva Entertainment as early as 2009, when she was launched as part of the sing-and-dance group Pop Girls.

In 2009, Lustre entered a 5-year, exclusive contract with Viva Artists Agency (VAA). That contract was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years, or until June 30, 2024. According to VAA, the same contract was then renewed for another 5 years in 2015, moving its end date to June 29, 2029.

Lustre had "terminated" her contract with VAA in January 2020, calling it "oppressive" and "illegal." Viva insisted that Lustre is its exclusive talent until June 2029, citing the contract.

The move sparked a legal battle, which led to the June 2021 decision with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court directing Lustre to honor her contractual obligations with VAA pending the actress’ planned steps to go through labor arbitration.

Lustre's last movie project with them to date was "Indak," which was released in 2019.

