Actress Nadine Lustre. FILE/ Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Actress-singer Nadine Lustre and Viva Entertainment are set to meet for possible projects, an executive of the company said, two months after a court upheld her agency contract with the entertainment outfit.

Lustre had “terminated” her contract with Viva Artists Agency in January 2020, calling it “oppressive” and “illegal.” Viva insisted that Lustre is its exclusive talent until June 2029, citing the contract.

The move sparked a legal battle, which led to the June 2021 decision with the Quezon City Regional Trial Court directing Lustre to honor her contractual obligations with Viva, pending the actress’ planned steps to go through labor arbitration.

Even then, Lustre’s camp considered the ruling a “victory,” as Viva was not granted its request to have a portion of the actress’ “hard-earned money during the time of her self-management.”

On Thursday, during a media conference held by VivaMax, the streaming platform of Viva, its president and CEO Vincent del Rosario revealed that the company has scheduled a meeting with Lustre.

“I think in few weeks we’re presenting to Nadine some projects that she may want to consider doing for us —nmovie projects for Vivamax or for the cinemas. So, we’re sitting down soon,” he said, as quoted by Push.

“Boss Vic has asked us to come up with ideas, concepts that we can present to her,” del Rosario said, referring to his father, Vic, the chairman and founder of Viva. “So, we’re very excited with the opportunity to work with her again. Hopefully maybe soon. Also with James — whether through his music or sa pag-aartista. So ano lang, it’s a timing issue.”

James Reid is the former reel and real-life partner of Lustre, with whom she rose to fame as the love team “JaDine” under Viva. Reid left company’s talent agency in 2019.

“Sa aming end, I think maraming beses na nasabi ni Boss Vic na... especially sa case ni Nadine na we have an active contract with her, na we want to work with her. We want her to do projects for us. It’s just ano finding the right materials kasi hinahanap din naman namin 'yung bagay sa kanya saka 'yung matutuwa siyang gawin.

“I’m sure within the year we’ll be announcing a project with her and hopefully beyond that, even si James... whether them as a couple or individually,” del Rosario said.

Despite the controversial rift, Vic del Rosario has maintained open communication with Lustre, according to his son.

“From my end, alam ko si Nadine, nakakapag-usap sila ni Dad. Nabanggit sa amin. I’m not sure about si James kasi nga wala naman siyang active contract with us. Si Nadine meron.

“Actually nagsimula na kaming maghanap ng materyales para kay Nadine to star in sa amin sa Viva. Excited ang Viva for that. Si Nadine naman is like family to us,” the younger del Rosario explained.

