Unlikely allies? Darna, Valentina versus Extras

Darna (Jane de Leon) and her snake-haired nemesis Valentina (Janella Salvador) formed an unlikely alliance in a twist to the iconic characters, as seen in the Thursday episode of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Mars Ravelo comics.

In the episode titled “Darna Versus,” the notorious X-Triad (Karl Gabriel, Jef Gaitan, Hanz Villaraiz) stormed the headquarters of Vanguardia Foundation, endangering the lives of those close to both Narda and Regina — the human identities of Darna and Valentina, respectively.

Regina heads Vanguardia Foundation, while Narda, her best friend, is one of its most reliable EMT. While they share a close bond, Narda and Regina remain oblivious to each other’s superhuman alter ego whose ideologies clash.

In dealing with Extras — humans who gained special abilities after being hit by shards from Marte — Darna and Valentina’s principles clash. The heroine is intent on bringing them to justice and reforming them, while the “first Extra” carries out vigilante justice, killing those she deems a threat to the public.

Encountering each other anew, Darna and Valentina put aside their differences and agreed to help each other save the employees of Vanguardia Foundation. Darna’s strict condition to Valentina: no killing.

While they differed in approach — Valentina nearly suffocated one Extra, until Darna incapacitated her serpent minions — the unlikely duo succeeded in stopping the X-Triad and turning them in.

Returning to their human form, Narda and Regina were relieved to see each other safe and unharmed, not knowing that they both were to thank for protecting Vanguardia Foundation.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

