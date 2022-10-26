Darna (Jane de Leon) and Valentina (Janella Salvador) clash in the Wednesday episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

Darna (Jane de Leon) and her snake-haired nemesis Valentina (Janella Salvador) finally faced off in a climactic episode of ABS-CBN’s adaptation of the Mars Ravelo comics on Wednesday.

In the episode titled “Darna vs Valentina,” the Martean warrior sought to capture a trio of Extras (Karl Gabriel, Jef Gaitan, Henz Villaraiz) wreaking havoc in Nueva Esperanza, intent on bringing them to justice and reforming them.

Valentina also pursued the same group of Extras, but motivated by a principle opposite Darna’s. An Extra herself — humans who gained special abilities after being hit by shards from Marte — Valentina carried out vigilante justice, killing those she deemed a threat to the public.

The ensuing confrontation between Darna and Valentina gave the Extras an opening to escape. The serpent queen also fled as her minions proved no match for Darna.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Footage of the fight, recorded by bystanders, later made headlines, with a news program initiating a poll to see whether the public sides with Darna or Valentina and what they stand for.

Unknown to both Darna and Valentina, they are each other’s best friend in their human forms, Narda and Regina, who both keep their superpowered identities a secret.

Meanwhile, Brian (Joshua Garcia) remained in captivity, with his doppelganger taking his place and ruining his reputation as a dutiful police officer.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC