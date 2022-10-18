MANILA — It’s another ssserve from Janella Salvador, as she shared Tuesday her recreation of a fan’s artwork depicting her as the snake-haired character Valentina.

Mother of Serpents.



📸 Mike Gella pic.twitter.com/L4IGKPTkIt — Janella Salvador (@superjanella) October 18, 2022

Salvador, 24, posted the photos of her channeling the “Darna” villain on her social media pages, with the caption, “Mother of Serpents.”

In the glamorous shots, Salvador is seen lounging with a live albino snake, and wearing a metallic piece resembling snakes wrapped around her head and neck.

She credited Mike Gella as her photographer and artist Denver Balbaboco for the artwork that inspired the pictorial’s theme and aesthetic.

Balbaboco first released the artwork in January 2022, two months after Salvador was announced as the actress to play Valentina in ABS-CBN’s “Darna” adaptation.

Oooh stunning!! Ms. Janella Salvador's "Mother of Serpents" photoshoot inspired by my Valentina artwork.

Thank you, @superjanella! #Darna



Shoutout to Lance and Abie! pic.twitter.com/kv5MZ54YVj — C'est Denvoir ➐ (@demboiii) October 18, 2022

“Stunning! Thank you, @superjanella,” Balbaboco tweeted.

At that time, Balaboco cited the old-Hollywood glamor of the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and Marlene Dietrich as the inspiration of his Valentina portrait.

The digital painting also shows Salvador sporting a turban similar to those worn by Pilar Pilapil as Valentina and Cherie Gil as Valentine in the ‘90s “Darna” films.

Salvador is seen as Valentine weeknights in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” which is aired on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

