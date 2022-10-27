After her trending mistress role in “The Broken Marriage Vow,” Sue Ramirez is gearing up for her next portrayal, notably by cutting her hair short.

The actress shared a glimpse of her makeover Thursday, through an Instagram video of her visit to the salon.

From shoulder-length hair, Ramirez now sported a pixie cut.

“Good morning! New project, new character, new look,” she wrote.

Ramirez, 26, did not yet reveal what project she is preparing for and whether it is a series or a movie.

She, however, was previously announced to be one of the cast members of “The Iron Heart,” alongside Richard Gutierrez, Maja Salvador, and Jake Cuenca.

Ramirez’s most recently teleserye is the award-winning “The Broken Marriage Vow,” which concluded in June.