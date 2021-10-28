MANILA – Kiana Valenciano is thrilled after she was included in the lineup of artists for next year's SXSW (South by Southwest) Music Festival.

Valciano shared this wonderful news via her Facebook page on Thursday.

“Thrilled to be part of SXSW 2022 lineup! LETS GOOOO,” she wrote before using the Philippine flag emoji.

As stated in its official website, the SXSW Music Festival “brings together artists, industry professionals, and music lovers from around the world to make connections, elevate their careers, and celebrate the magic of live music – from legendary performers to the most exciting new talent.”

It will be held from March 14 to March 20 in Austin, Texas next year.

Valenciano’s parents are proud of their daughter, who left for the United States in June. At that time, she did not reveal what she will be doing in America but she hinted in one of her Instagram Stories that she will be there for work.

“There was no rush. It was bound to happen. So we who love you will pray,” her mother Angeli Pangilinan said.

Meanwhile, her father, OPM icon Gary Valenciano said, “WOW!!! So very, very proud of you.”

This is not the first time a Filipino act will perform at SXSW. Filipino indie band Taken by Cars performed at the music festival in 2012.

Ben&Ben was also supposed to perform at SXSW last year but the festival was cancelled because of the global pandemic.