Valencianos send off Kiana to US

MANILA – It is safe to assume that Gary Valenciano had an emotional Monday as he and the rest of his family sent off only daughter, Kiana, to the United States.

On Instagram, Valenciano shared their family photo at the airport and told Kiana how much he will miss her.

“I’ll see you again for sure Kiana. But it doesn’t erase the fact that it’s never easy saying goodbye to you. Or to any of your brothers. I love you so much, Kiana. And I’m more than proud of the young woman you’ve become,” he wrote.

In another post, Valenciano told his daughter: “Love you Kiana. Will be listening and looking up to the sky here at home when you start flying.”

Meanwhile, Kiana’s brothers Gab and Paolo also took to social media to say their goodbyes to their sister.

“Dearest baby sister, may all your wildest dreams come true. No matter what happens, always remember your ‘why’ and you will achieve wonders. I am already so proud of you. Love and miss you already,” said Gab.

“Ninang Nana goes back to the States tonight. Some of the better days during lockdown was when she stayed with us for a week. Gonna miss you Kiana. Love you,” added Paolo.

Kiana has yet to share what she will be doing in the US, but she hinted in one of her Instagram Stories that she will be there for work.

“Leading up to today, I was a bit anxious about traveling. I’m so excited to get back to work, but I was nervous about how things have changed throughout this pandemic,” she said. “I can’t believe I’m actually boarding a plane tonight.”