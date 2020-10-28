‘Don’t be afraid to be yourself’: Trailer of BL series ‘Oh, Mando!’ released

Kokoy de Santos and Alex Diaz star in iWant TFC’s ‘Oh, Mando!’. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — A college student is torn between his new relationship with his girlfriend and his newfound romantic feelings for another man, in the first trailer of the boys’ love series “Oh, Mando!”.

In the trailer from producer Dreamscape Entertainment released on Wednesday, Mando (Kokoy de Santos) is shown navigating his relationships with Krisha (Barbie Imperial) and Barry (Alexander Diaz), while coming to terms with his sexual identity.

Krisha also happens to be Mando’s stage partner; they play Romeo and Juliet in their school play. Barry, meanwhile, becomes Mando’s sports buddy, learning swimming and basketball as their friendship deepens.

“Oh, Mando!” is directed by Eduardo Roy, Jr., who previously helmed the acclaimed indie films “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Lola Igna,” and “Fuccbois.”

The series marks de Santos’ second BL series in a lead role. After “Oh, Mando!” started filming early this year, de Santos was also cast in the popular digital series “Gameboys.”

“Oh, Mando!” will stream exclusively on iWant TFC starting November 5.