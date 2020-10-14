KathNiel, SethDrea, KyCine: 7 new Kapamilya series to watch out for

Separate series starring KathNiel and The Gold Squad are due to premiere in the coming months. Star Cinema/ Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Despite the crippling setback after its broadcast franchise was denied, ABS-CBN has been undeterred in its mission to be “in the service of the Filipino,” migrating to digital while also securing ways to reach free-TV viewers with its partnership with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

With broadcast venues that now include live streaming, on-demand streaming, cable, and free television, there are more ways than ever to access ABS-CBN programs, both past and current.

Looking ahead, the Kapamilya network has several new offerings to populate these platforms, going by back-to-back announcements of scripted programs in production.

At least seven, in fact, are slated to premiere in the coming months. Here’s a rundown of those titles, and what we know so far:

THE HOUSE ARREST OF US

Starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Platforms: KTX.ph, iWantTFC

Premiere date: October 24

Billed as a digital movie series from Star Cinema, this KathNiel starrer promises both laughs and a bit of drama, as it follows the story of an engaged couple whose respective, warring families are forced to share a home due to the pandemic. Its stellar cast also includes Herbert Bautista, Ruffa Gutierrez, Gardo Versoza, and Arlene Muhlach. Richard Arellano directs.

BAGONG UMAGA

Starring Tony Labrusca, Heaven Peralejo, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito

Platforms: Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, iWantTFC

Premiere date: October 26

“Magkakaibang pagkatao, magkakabit ang kuwento,” goes the tagline of this RGE Drama production. The series will follow six individuals with challenges in love and in their families, and who become each other’s source of friendship and strength as their lives intersect. It’s also billed as the first series of Peralejo in a lead role.

OH, MANDO!

Starring Kokoy de Santos, Barbie Imperial, Alex Diaz

Platform: To be announced

Premiere date: To be announced

This boys’ love series from Dreamscape Entertainment centers on the titular character (de Santos), as he experiences for the first time romantic feelings for another man (Diaz), complicating his new relationship with his girlfriend (Imperial). It’s helmed by Eduardo Roy, Jr., the director behind the acclaimed indie films “Pamilya Ordinaryo,” “Lola Igna,” and “Fuccbois”.

INIT SA MAGDAMAG

Starring Gerald Anderson, Yam Concepcion, and JM de Guzman

Platform: To be announced

Premiere date: To be announced

Super hot tea has just been spilled! 🔥 #InitSaMagdamag — starring Gerald Anderson, JM de Guzman and Yam Concepcion — coming soon on your screens. From Star Creatives! 👌🏼😉 pic.twitter.com/1qZHGVHrJE — STAR CREATIVES (@StarCreativesTV) October 1, 2020

Produced by Star Creatives, this series blends politics and romance, as it centers on a congresswoman (Concepcion) and her relationships with her aspiring politician-husband (de Guzman), and a community doctor (Anderson). The title takes from the popular ‘80s tune about passion, according to director Raymond Ocampo.

LA VIDA LENA

Starring Erich Gonzales, JC de Vera, Carlo Aquino, Kit Thompson

Platforms: To be announced

Premiere date: To be announced

Revenge knows no love. Erich Gonzales, JC De Vera, Kit Thompson and Carlo Aquino on #LaVidaLena soon on ABS-CBN. 💓 pic.twitter.com/837sqKVFKm — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) October 7, 2020

While producer Dreamscape Entertainment has yet to release details about the story, the series’ tagline offers a hint of what to expect: “Revenge knows no love.” Screen veterans attached to star are Agot Isidro, Janice de Belen, and Raymond Bagatsing. Returning actress Sofia Andres is also part of the cast. It will be helmed by Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Jojo Saguin.

BAWAL LUMABAS: THE SERIES

Starring Kim Chiu, JC de Vera, Seth Fedelin, Andrea Brillantes

Platform: To be announced

Premiere date: December 2020

This series from Dreamscape Entertainment is the latest iteration of Chiu’s viral hit, which was spurred by a meme meant to ridicule her early this year. While Chiu’s original analogy was about ABS-CBN’s broadcast shutdown, and its dance hit version touched on the pandemic and besting struggles, the premise of the series has yet to be revealed.

HUWAG KANG MANGAMBA

Starring Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin

Platform: To be announced

Premiere date: To be announced

Kapit lang. Di ka nag-iisa...

Huwag Kang Mangamba. Soon❤️💚💙 pic.twitter.com/74GYCRxQcD — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) October 8, 2020

Billed as the latest inspirational series of ABS-CBN in the vein of “May Bukas Pa” and “100 Days to Heaven,” this Dreamscape Entertainment production is fittingly titled after the Christian tune penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco. Details so far revealed are its cast members, including Eula Valdez, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, and RK Bagatsing.