Richard Poon set to hold Christmas concert

MANILA -- Crooner Richard Poon is set to stage a Christmas concert.

Billed as "Christmas with Richard Poon And His 16-Piece Big Band," the concert will be held on December 22 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Featuring well-loved Christmas songs, the concert will be directed by John Prats.

"I am inviting your whole family to come celebrate Christmas at @newportworldresorts with my big-band playing your most loved, most popular holiday songs from beginning to end!" Poon posted on Instagram.

Poon, who is now in the music industry for over a decade, was a former member of ASAP Sessionistas.

