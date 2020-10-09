WATCH: ‘ASAP Sessionistas’ reunite for inspiring ‘Better World’ cover

MANILA — “I’m really happy that I got to sing with these guys again.”

This was what singer Juris wrote, as she shared this Thursday an online collaboration she had with members of “ASAP Sessionistas,” both former and current members of the group.

She posted the video on Facebook, and it featured her with Ice Seguerra, Sitti Navarro, Princess Velasco, Richard Poon, Duncan Ramos, Kean Cipriano, and Nyoy Volante singing “Better World,” a song by Smokey Mountain.

“Let's continue praying and strive more for a BETTER WORLD!” Juris added.

Check it out below: