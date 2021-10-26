MANILA -- A month after deleting all her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media, Heaven Peralejo finally confirmed that she is now single.

The actress made the revelation in her newest vlog as she did the "Drink or Spill" challenge with her friends.

Asked about her relationship status, she answered: "I am single, but not ready to mingle."

According to Peralejo, she has moved on and is now enjoying her life.

"Nandito ako sa phase na... Sobrang cliche, but I'm just loving myself. I'm getting to know me. Ibang phase talaga 'yon," she said. "Kaya nandito ako rin sa Siargao kasi I want to learn independence, enjoy life, na I don't need any relationship. I just need my friends, and I just need me."

"I am really happy right now, super happy. As in walang bigat sa puso ko, nandoon ako sa phase na 'yon," she added.

Last month, Peralejo wiped her Instagram page of all her photos with Estrada while also unfollowing him. This came a few weeks after the actor did the same, alarming their fans.

In late August, Peralejo and Estrada revealed being a couple, but only a week later drew fresh speculation when he appeared to sever their connection on social media.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Peralejo declined to address rumors surrounding her current ties with Estrada, but did say this of the past several months: "I guess it was a rollercoaster."





