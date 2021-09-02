MANILA -- Fans of celebrity couple Kiko Estrada and Heaven Peralejo were alarmed on Wednesday after the actor appeared to unfollow his girlfriend on Instagram.

It should be noted, however, that Peralejo wasn’t the only one he removed from his list but also everyone else that he used to follow.

Furthermore, Estrada also wiped his Instagram account entirely leaving not a single photo on his page.

Peralejo, meanwhile, appears to still follow Estrada, with their photos together still visible on her page, as of Thursday morning.

Neither has spoken about the matter as of writing.

Just this Tuesday, Estrada shared a glimpse of his romantic moments with Peralejo on social media as they marked their third monthsary as a couple.

Estrada posted a series of photos with Peralejo in what appeared to be a night stroll as a couple.

Estrada revealed in the vlog of Ogie Diaz that he has been in a relationship with Peralejo since May 30, 2021, just three months after his controversial breakup with Devon Seron.

Peralejo and Estrada went public with their romance by posting similar photos on their respective Instagram accounts.