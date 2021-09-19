Heaven Peralejo deletes her photos with Kiko Estrada on social media

MANILA – Heaven Peralejo has wiped her Instagram page of all her photos with Kiko Estrada and she also appears to have unfollowed him.

This comes a few weeks after Estrada did the same that alarmed many of their fans.

In late August, Peralejo and Estrada revealed being a couple, but only a week later drew fresh speculation when he appeared to sever their connection on social media.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Peralejo declined to address rumors surrounding her current ties with Estrada, but did say this of the past several months: “I guess it was a rollercoaster.”

“Right now, I’m in the phase of loving myself. No joke. Every morning and every night, nandoon ako sa mga affirmations. They say, ‘di ba, na ‘pag sinasabi mo ‘yan sa sarili mo, parang magnet iyon, so iyon ‘yung magiging buhay mo. Alam mo, ‘yung mga things na hindi ko alam na kaya kong gawin, nagagawa ko pala, in a good way,” she said.

“There’s more to it,” she said of a life well-lived, mentioning recently becoming a “fur mom” to two pet dogs, and spending more time with her family.