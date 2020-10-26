‘BrightWin’ to meet PH fans virtually in December

Bright and Win first held an exclusive event for Filipino fans through their Philippine virtual media conference in June. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Thai heartthrob actors Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin are set to meet their Filipino fans virtually in December.

The stars of the phenomenal BL series “2gether” will hold “BrightWin: Manila Live” on December 5, local producer Dreamscape Entertainment announced on Monday.

The virtual fan meet will be held via KTX.ph, with e-tickets priced at P699 and P1,499. The latter, with gives “limited VIP” access, will come with perks yet to be detailed.

Bright and Win rose to popularity in the Philippines through “2gether,” whose sequel “Still 2gether” premiered here simultaneously with its run in Thailand.

They are ready to WIN the smiles and BRIGHTen the day of their FILIPINO fans!#BrightWin Manila LIVE: The Virtual Fan Meet this December 5, 2020! Tickets available on Oct 30 via https://t.co/zFubTU23CX (Exclusive for PH territory) pic.twitter.com/kH092GSg2c — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) October 26, 2020

The local version, through the partnership of Dreamscape and Thai producer GMMTV, even had its own OPM theme song, “With a Smile,” performed by Bright.

The virtual fan meet will mark the latest major event for Filipino “BrightWin” fans, after the onscreen couple’s June media conference for the local press, as well as the Philippine debut of “Still 2gether.”

The popularity of “2gether” spurred the local trend of BL productions, with the likes of “Hello, Stranger,” “Gameboys,” and the ongoing “Gaya sa Pelikula” courting their own wide fanbase.