Liza Soberano still with James Reid's Careless Music

MANILA – Careless Music on Wednesday stressed that actress Liza Soberano is still under its management, contrary to earlier reports.

In a reply to ABS-CBN News, James Reid’s Careless Music debunked recent rumors that Soberano has parted ways with the company.

“Liza Soberano is still with Careless Music. No statement on the rumor. Thank you for clarifying,” the message said.

Reports circulated in the past days that Soberano is now being managed by her aunt.

An online showbiz show cited an unnamed source who said the actress is no longer signed with Reid's group.

“Ayon po sa aking very reliable source, ang chika nga raw po ay wala na nga raw po itong si Liza under the management of Careless and also even kay James wala na," DJ Jhai Ho said on Marites University on YouTube.

The rumors came amid the ongoing promotions for Soberano's Hollywood debut"Lisa Frankenstein" which is set to be released in theaters in February next year.

Soberano’s casting in “Lisa Frankenstein” was first announced in August last year.