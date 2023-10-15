Photo from Liza Soberano's Instagram account and screenshot from the 'Lisa Frankenstein' Instagram account.

The Hollywood debut film of Liza Soberano titled "Lisa Frankenstein" is set to be released in theaters next year.

In an announcement on its official social networking sites, it was revealed that the movie will be released on February 9, 2024.

"It's giving unliving," "the Lisa Frankenstein" Instagram post said in its 20-second teaser.

Starring in Lisa Frankenstein are Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Henry Eikenberry and Joey Harris, among others.

Soberano’s casting in “Lisa Frankenstein” was announced in August last year. She portrays Taffy, step-sister to Newton’s character.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein follows an unpopular high school student (Newton) who accidentally re-animates a handsome Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a lightning storm and starts to rebuild him into the man of her dreams, using the broken tanning bed in her garage.”

