Poppert Bernadas gears up for solo concert

MANILA -- OPM singer and theater actor Poppert Bernadas is gearing up for his solo concert "Who Put the POP in POPPERT?" on November 11 at the Music Museum.

The show will be directed by Floy Quintos under the musical direction of Marlon Barnuevo. Tickets for the show are now available via Ticket2Me.

Bernadas, who was part of Team Sarah in the 2015 season of "The Voice of the Philippines," was part of the cast of the popular musical "Rak of Aegis."

