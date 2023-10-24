Home > Entertainment Poppert Bernadas gears up for solo concert ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2023 11:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- OPM singer and theater actor Poppert Bernadas is gearing up for his solo concert "Who Put the POP in POPPERT?" on November 11 at the Music Museum. The show will be directed by Floy Quintos under the musical direction of Marlon Barnuevo. Tickets for the show are now available via Ticket2Me. View this post on Instagram A post shared by POPPERT BERNADAS (@iampoppert) Poppert Bernadas, Regine Velasquez release 'Bitaw' music video Bernadas, who was part of Team Sarah in the 2015 season of "The Voice of the Philippines," was part of the cast of the popular musical "Rak of Aegis." Poppert Bernadas pays tribute to mothers with new song Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, music Read More: Poppert Bernadas concert Music Museum