K-pop group Enhypen. Photo: X/BELIFTLAB



Heads up, Filo ENGENEs! K-pop boy group Enhypen is bringing its "Fate" concert tour to the Philippines next year.

The group's management company Belift Lab announced Tuesday that the show would be held at the New Clark City Stadium in Tarlac on February 3, 2024.

JUST IN: K-pop group @ENHYPEN is coming back to the Philippines for its “Fate” tour. The concert will be held at the New Clark City Stadium on Feb. 3, 2024. | via @jaehwabernardo



(📷: @BELIFTLAB) pic.twitter.com/vWOpb59gD2 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 24, 2023

Further details regarding the Philippine stop were not immediately available.

Enhypen — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki — previously went to the country in February for a three-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, as part of the septet's "Manifesto" tour.

The "Fate" tour is the group's second world tour which kicked off in Seoul last July. It has since made stops in Japan and recently wrapped up its United States leg.

The group is also scheduled to make a comeback in November with the extended play "Orange Blood."

