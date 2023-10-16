Teaser photo for K-pop group Enhypen's extended play 'Dark Blood,' released in May. Photo: Twitter/BELIFTLAB

Save the date, ENGENEs! K-pop boy group Enhypen is making a comeback in November with an extended play (EP) titled "Orange Blood."

The EP will be released on November 17, the group's management company Belift Lab announced late Sunday in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

On YouTube, Hybe Labels, of which Belift Lab is a subsidiary, also posted a 25-second "logo trailer" for the release.

"Orange Blood" follows the EP "Dark Blood," which the seven-member group dropped last May.

Enhypen — composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki — is currently in the United States for its "Fate" concert tour.

