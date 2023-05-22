Watch more News on iWantTFC

The wait is over, Engenes, because rising K-pop boy band Enhypen is back!

On Monday, the seven-member group dropped its fourth extended play (EP) "Dark Blood," alongside the music video for new single "Bite Me."

The video for "Bite Me" shows members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Niki oozing with charisma as they perform the song's choreography in various sets, including what appears to be the ruins of a coliseum.

Apart from "Bite Me," "Dark Blood" features five other tracks: "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma."

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate the new release, with the hashtag #DARKBLOOD_OutNow occupying the top of the social network's list of trending topics in the Philippines, followed by #BiteMe and #ENHYPEN.

Earlier this month, Sunoo posted a TikTok video, where he spoke in Filipino to ask fans to support "Dark Blood."

"Pinagtuunan ko ng panahon ang paggawa ng album para magustuhan n'yo ito," he said in the clip.

(I spent a lot of time working on this album so that you guys will like it.)

"Dark Blood" arrives just months after Enhypen visited the Philippines for a three-day concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the final stop of the group's first world tour.

The group's previous release, the EP "Manifesto: Day 1," ranked among the best-selling albums in the world in 2022, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

