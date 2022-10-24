MANILA – Dimples Romana turned to social media to express how happy she is after being named a fan favorite kontrabida at the very-first Jeepney TV Awards.

Romana was recognized for her role as Daniela Mondragon in the hit ABS-CBN daytime series “Kadenang Ginto.”

“Years later and still #OhDani slaaaying it again like a true MONDRAGON. Ikaw talaga Daniela ha! Hindi nauubos ang pasabog mo sakin eh,” Romana captioned her Instagram post.

“Voted as the FIRST ever @jeepneytv Fan Favorite KONTRABIDA. All my love to all my Baby Dragons and all the true Mondragons out there who voted for me!!! KAYO TALAGA ang TUNAY na mga Mondragon,” she added.

Because of her feat, she treated her followers with a series photos and videos from the set of “Kadenang Ginto” in her Instagram Stories.

To end her post, Romana thanked all the people who were instrumental in bringing Daniela to life.

“Mabuhay po kayong lahat. May Daniela be a constant reminder how even those perceived with the darkest of hearts will always have good in them, we just need to dig deep and find that one tiny spot of gold no matter how difficult it may seem. Oh and of course to slay life with or without that red maleta,” she said.

Don’t miss the “Jeepney TV Fan Favorite Awards: TV Special” on October 30, Sunday, at 9 p.m. on Jeepney TV.

It will also be available on SKY Cable Channel 9, Cignal Channel 44, GSat Channel 55, and SatLite Channel 37.

