MANILA - Jeepney TV is set hold its inaugural Fan Favorite Awards this Saturday, October 22, at 9 p.m. in time for its celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The JTV Fan Favorite Awards was launched to recognize remarkable personalities and honor classic ABS-CBN shows that aired on the throwback cable channel.

Robi Domingo and Kaila Estrada will host the event, while KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad are set to deliver an exciting performance.

Meanwhile, Dimples Romana, JC De Vera, Enchong Dee, Jhai Ho, Gerald Anderson, Jolina Magdangal, Shaina Magdayao, Angel Aquino, and Charo Santos will grace the event as presenters.

Among the iconic shows vying for the Fave Teleserye award are the original version of “Mara Clara,” “Esperanza,” “100 Days to Heaven,” “May Bukas Pa,” “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and “Be Careful With My Heart.”

Coco Martin, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Angel Locsin, Janella Salvador, Kathryn Bernardo, and other big Kapamilya names are nominated for Fave Lead Actor and Actress awards.



Fans are also looking forward to finding out which pairing will be hailed as the All-Time Favorite Love Team among contenders Kathryn and Daniel, Jodi Sta. Maria and Richard Yap, Dawn Zulueta and Richard Gomez, and other nominees.



The Fave Kontrabida, Fave Talk Show Host, Fave Gag Show, and other category winners will also be named based on fan votes submitted thru JoinNow, Jeepney TV Fans Facebook Group, and TikTok.



JTV Fan Favorite Awards will be streamed on Saturday at 9 p.m. via the official pages of Jeepney TV on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.