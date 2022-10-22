'Mara Clara' original and remake, 'Got To Believe' named Fave Teleseryes

Reel and real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla emerged as ultimate fan favorites in the inaugural Jeepney TV Fan Favorite Awards held Saturday.

Bernardo and Padilla won as All-Time Favorite Love Team, as well as Fave Lead Actress and Fave Lead Actor, respectively.

Their series “La Luna Sangre" was also named by Kapamilya fans as their Fave Fantaserye, while “Got To Believe” got the Fave Teleserye win for the decade covering 2012-2021. The two were also part of the Fave Youth-Oriented Show winner “Growing Up.”

Bernardo likewise scored the Fave Kapamilya Serye Iconic Line award for her famous “sorry po!” line from “Got To Believe.” The KathNiel love team also earned the Fave Love Triangle award with Enrique Gil for “Princess and I.”

The hit drama series “Mara Clara” was named Fave Teleserye with the 1992 version beating other nominees in the 1992-1999 category and the 2010 remake triumphant among other series nominated for the 2000-2011 category.

Meanwhile, the most-talked about “Doctor Foster” Philippine adaptation, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” nabbed the Fave Foreign Drama Adaptation award, while reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” was named Fave Game/Reality Show.

The Fave Kontrabida nod went to Dimples Romana for her role in “Kadenang Ginto,” while “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” stars Angel Aquino and John Arcilla were named Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

Other winners were Vice Ganda for Fave Talk Show host, Judy Ann Santos for Fave Game/Reality Show host, and Sarah Geronimo for Fave Musical/Variety Show host.

Charo Santos got the Susan Roces Award: Fave Lifetime Achiever for her great contribution to the industry while her longest-running drama anthology “MMK” received the Fave Drama Anthology/ Weekly Drama recognition.

The Dolphy Award: Best Male Comedian was dedicated to Babalu, while Maricel Soriano was hailed Fave Female Comedian and Vandolph as Fave Child Comedian.

In celebration of its 10th year in the industry, Jeepney TV streamed the JTV Fan Favorite Awards on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to give honor to well-loved ABN-CBN shows that aired on the throwback cable channel while also recognizing Kapamilya stars who made a mark with their performances on screen.

Fans were able to cast their votes for their favorites through JoinNow, Jeepney TV Fans Facebook Group, and TikTok.

Robi Domingo and Kaila Estrada hosted the awards night with a special performance from Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada of the Fave Teleserye Theme Song winner “Please Be Careful With My Heart” from the series “Be Careful With My Heart.”

Don’t miss the “Jeepney TV Fan Favorite Awards: TV Special” on October 30, Sunday, at 9 p.m. on Jeepney TV.

It will also be available on SKY Cable Channel 9, Cignal Channel 44, GSat Channel 55, and SatLite Channel 37.

