MANILA – Screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla celebrated their 10th anniversary as a real-life couple Wednesday in “the most unforgettable way possible.”

On Instagram, Bernardo shared photos from their getaway to Chiang Mai, Thailand — a favorite destination of the pair — including their interactions with elephants in its famed sanctuary.

Addressing Padilla in her caption, Bernardo wrote: “You know how much this trip means to me and how much I looove elephants, so without a question, you agreed to do this again with me right away.”

“All you said to me was, ‘Kahit san mo gusto love, susunod ako after ng trabaho ko,’” she recalled.

Bernardo flew ahead to Thailand last week, while Padilla remained in the Philippines until at least Sunday to participate in the Star Magic All Star Games.

“Thank you for making time for this trip, my love!” Bernardo said. “Thank you for always making sure I feel loved and appreciated.”

Bernardo, 26, and Padilla, 27, were first paired onscreen in the 2011 teen series “Growing Up.” The formation of their “love team” reached its 10th anniversary in September 2021, marked with the unveiling of their comeback teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True,” which is now streaming.

Their celebration of a decade together on May 25 is for their real-life romance.

“Looking back on our 10-year journey together, I find myself smiling with so much pride. Because we did it... We did it, love! True love exists. Someone like you still do exist,” Bernardo said.

“I love you so much. Happy 10th anniversary to my person!”

Bernardo has said they had originally intended to get married at their current age, but opted to take further steps to get ready for settling down together.

Padilla, nevertheless, has been adamant about being “ready now,” saying he hopes to exchange vows with Bernardo before or once either of them turns 30.