WATCH: ‘Ready na ako,’ Daniel Padilla tells Kathryn Bernardo on getting married

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla discuss whether they are ready to get married in ‘2Good 2gether.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Ready na ako.”

These were Daniel Padilla’s certain words on the topic of marrying Kathryn Bernardo, his reel and real-life partner of 10 years.

The two opened up about their relationship in “2Good 2gether,” a one-off special leading up to the Netflix premiere of their teleserye comeback, ABS-CBN’s “2 Good 2 Be True.”

In the special, Bernardo and Padilla sat down with three directors who marked pivotal turns in their career as a love team: Cathy Garcia-Molina, Mae Cruz-Alviar, and Olivia Lamasan.

Bernardo, 26, and Padilla, 27, were asked how they see themselves in another 10 years.

“Ang dami pang mangyayari,” Bernardo answered. “Imagine, 36 na ako by then.”

When Garcia-Molina brought up the topic of marriage, the actress added, “‘Pag 10 years? Siyempre, meron na.”

“Meron na,” Padilla agreed.

“Iyon din. Iyon na ‘yung ultimatum ko — ‘pag hindi pa ako kinasal; Kathryn, ‘pag ayaw mo pa, ayoko na!” the actor said, in jest.

Turning serious, Padilla went on: “Iyon na ‘yung next chapter ng buhay namin. Kailangan na… Ten years na kami rin. Iba ‘yung kasal. After that, you build a house together, build a family together.”

Bernardo added: “Iyon na ‘yung mag-si-seal sa inyo.”

(See the 1:15:30 mark of the video below.)

At his age, Padilla said he feels the next big step in his life is to settle down.

“Ako, kasi, looking forward na rin ako doon. Kasi, ano pa bang ano ko sa buhay ko? Twenty-seven na ako. What’s next — sa aming dalawa?” he said.

When Garcia-Molina interjected to say that 27 is still a relatively young age, Padilla answered: “Masyadong mabilis lalo ang panahon. Ang bilis talaga.”

He pointed out that even in their first year as a couple, he and Bernardo somehow felt certain that they would marry each other. “Atsaka dati pa naman, 16 at 17 years old pa lang kami, pinag-uusapan na namin ‘yan. Now, we’re here. What’s the plan after three or two years?”

Bernardo shared that they had originally intended to get married at their current age.

“Nag-mo-move. Dapat 26. Ang bilis pala,” she said.

“Dapat 28, pero hindi pa pala ‘yun,” Padilla added.

Turning to Bernardo, who was seated beside him, Padilla said: “Trenta, usapan natin. Hindi na ma-mo-move ‘yun.”

Bernardo disagreed, saying: “Dapat pag-ready tayo pareho. You can’t say that to me, kasi ‘pag marriage, dapat pareho tayong ready. Alam mong hindi pa tayo ready ngayon. Kailangan pa natin aralin ang buhay, kung paano.”

“Baka ikaw ang hindi pa ready,” Padilla replied. “Ready na ako.”